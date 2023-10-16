BURNSVILLE — Burnsville‘s Kids Café after school student Joshua Ingram was all smiles on Monday when Mrs. Treamenda Caple and her husband, Marshall Caple, presented Joshua with his first beginners trumpet.

The trumpet was presented to Joshua on behalf of individuals that care.

He is a 6th grader who attends Ansonville Elementary School. He wants to be a part of the beginning band at the school.

Joshua has continued to practice his instrument after school.

Those that were on hand to celebrate with him were his mother, Ms. Monique Ingram Smith, after school teacher, volunteers and students.

Smith is a member of the Burnsville Community. Joshua has 3 sisters — Serenity, Jordyn and Essence.