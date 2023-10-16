WADESBORO — Ms. Rosa D. Brewer’s children celebrated their mother’s 94th birthday. Many out of town guests as well as local families and friends were in attendance.

The honorable event took place in Wadesboro at the Taylor Lockhart Center. Mrs. Brewer is the widower of the late John L. Brewer of the Burnsville Community.

She is the mother of nine children and a large number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and many cousins, family and friends.

The special birthday color scheme decorations consisted of gold, burgundy, black and white. Many friends and distant family members came from afar to celebrate with her. The food was catered by local caterers as well as a local DJ.

Brewer continues to drive herself to church on Sundays. Of special enjoyment to Brewer on Sundays after church is providing a home cook meal for anyone that will stop in and enjoy Sunday Dinner with her.