BURNSVILLE — The Red Cross Blood Program (BRLC) will host a blood drive on August 16 from 2-6 p.m. in the Burnsville Fire and Rescue Activity Room.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Program leaders for this event are Nicole Blair and Carol Smith. Blair is a volunteer blood drive leader, while Smith is BRLC Director.

For more information, Michelle Sarno, a BRLC volunteer, can be reached at (704) 607-7568.