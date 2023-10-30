Oct. 13

PEACHLAND — At 9:31 a.m., officers responded to West Us Hwy 74 after receiving a report of larceny. When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered a drill, and a grinder, each valued at $125, and a battery charger, valued at $50, had all been stolen from the premises. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to US-52 North, following a report of property damage to building siding, valued at $200. The case is active, though a suspect is under investigation.

WADESBORO — At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to Moores Lake Rd. following a report of a suspect trespassing on private property. The perpetrators were located and advised to remain off the land without first procuring permission. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to Pit Rd. following a report of identity theft. Value of the damage is currently unknown and a suspect is under investigation. The case is active.

Oct. 14

MORVEN — At 12: 05 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74, following a report of shot fired from the location. When officers arrived, they found Johnathon Blount to be in possession of marijuana with attempt to sell and deliver, maintaining a dwelling to sell and deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Witnesses are scene declared there to have been no shots fired. Case closed by Blount’s arrest.

WADESBORO — At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy 52 North, following a report of shooting in the area. Officers located several small casings in a nearby parking lot and the case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:36 a.m., officers responded to Mayflower Rd. Following a report of domestic violence, where they found a female victim with scratches. Victim was advised on her options, case is active.

WADESBORO — At 10:00 a.m., officers responded to Brown Creek Church Rd. following a report of cyber fraud, damage valued at $1,474 in American Airlines Rewards points. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to 7900 US Hwy 52 following a report of armed robbery. A female victim, robbed in a parking lot at gunpoint while sitting in her car, by an unknown male subject. The suspect came up to her driver’s side door, placed a firearm in her face and demanded money from her. Through wire transfer transactions, the victim lost $1300. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to West Leak St. following a report of larceny. A female suspect stole a male victim’s United Health Care card valued at $96. Attempts to recoup his stolen funds resulted in the female suspect issuing death threats. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 9 12 p.m., officers responded to Morgan Sellers Rd. following a report of simple assault. Two brothers commenced to fighting after one sibling stood up for his mother. As both brothers were intoxicated, admitted to fighting, and were belligerent with officers, Ryan and Chris Hall were arrested and charged with simple assault.

WADESBORO — At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Peace Rd. following a report of breaking and entering, without force. Charles Bailey III was arrested on scene and charged with breaking and entering.

Oct. 15

MARSHVILLE — At 12:39 p.m., officers responded to White Store Rd. following a report of domestic violence. Officers arrested Jamie Liles, charging him with assault on a female and communicating threats.

POLKTON — At 7:59 a.m., officers responded to Winslow Bvld. following a report of a suspect having broken into a storage unit. Several valuables were stolen, valued at $10,010. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:58 p.m., officers responded to West McRae Ave. following a report of located property. A 2021 Great Dane flatbed trailer and 7 bundles of previously stolen lumber, all valued at $6,000. Case closed by other means.

MORVEN — At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to Long Rd. following a report of a male suspect breaking and entering a residence. A Utility vehicle, valued at $7500, and office equipment valued at $50.00, was among the items stolen. Case is active.

Oct. 27

LILESVILLE — At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to Camden Rd. following a female victim reporting being assaulted by her boyfriend, Brandon Campbell. Sighting visible signs of an assault, officers arrested Campbell from a residence in Lilesville, charging him with simple assault.

WADESBORO — At 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Abbington Grove Circle Apts., following a report of slashed car tires, valued at $300.00, the case is active.

Oct. 28

WADESBORO — At 2:07 a.m., officers responded to Peace Rd. following a report of an unconscious person. The victim was found to have passed before medical help could arrive at the scene. The case is active.

Oct. 29

POLKTON — At 7:12 p.m., officers responded to Bill Curlee Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering. No damage occurred and the case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 8:13 p.m., officers responded to Hasty Rd. following a report of assault on a female and damage to personal property. A pair of prescription glasses were damaged during the physical altercation, valued at $400.00, the case is no longer active.

WADESBORO — At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to Maple St. following a report of a disturbance. The case was closed by other means.