October 19

MORVEN — At 2:42 p.m., Deputy Gregory Cox spoke with a victim of fraud through communication services. The victim explained she received a text message from 514-519-3162 advising her that she owes $3.69 towards her NC Quik Pass. After texting over her banking information, the victim then went to the NC Quik Pass website to verify her payment had gone through. On the site, she read a message stating NC Quik Pass will never text its users. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:52 p.m., Deputy Gregory Cox spoke with a victim of motorcycle theft through dispatch. The caller claimed to have located their previously reported stolen bike outside of a residence on Phillips Rd. The victim told Deputy Cox he reported his bike stolen with the Wadesboro Police Department. Following through on investigating the victim’s claim, Deputy Cox went to the address reported as having the stolen motorcycle parked outside, but was unable to locate the bike or get anyone to come to the door. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 4:04 a.m., Deputy Jacky King responded to an address on Fifth St. where someone reportedly attempted to steal a 2017 Hyundai Elantra from the driveway. The couple reported waking up throughout the night and hearing noises from outside in the yard. When they went outside in the morning, the couple found the steering wheel column of their vehicle removed. Inside the car on the driver’s seat, the couple found a yellow and black screwdriver, along with a CashApp card with the initials “PH” and “$rastaqueen4” on the front and the name Patricia Harris printed on the back. After the couple reviewed their security footage of the incident, they discovered stills of two male suspects of thin build. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:01 p.m., Deputy Cory Howard responded to chicken houses on Ratliff Rd. following reports of theft. Touring the chicken coop, Deputy Howard was shown by the owner many possible points of entry, along with damaged and stolen wires. The case is active.

October 25

WADESBORO — At 8:26 a.m., Sgt. Mario Kobersy responded to Parson Rd. following a report of a mother requesting her daughters be removed from her home following them having assaulted her. When Sgt. Kobersy arrived at the residence, he encountered the two allegedly violent sisters in the driveway who claimed their mother often portrays events to appear as though she is the victim in a situation. The sisters alleged that no assault took place and their mother was the aggressor in the altercation. After speaking with their mother, the accuser, Sgt. Kobersy advised all parties to speak with the magistrate if they wished to press charges. Magistrate Brewer found no probable cause to issue warrants, but did advise the mother on the eviction process. The case is inactive.

POLKTON — At 9:17 a.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to a residence on US Hwy. 74 where the male member of the residence stood accused of giving a ride to a girl his girlfriend does not like. At the scene, Deputy Benoist was told by the disliked female that the girlfriend struck her in the face with an unopened can of Rockstar Energy drink. He observed where the injury had drawn blood and caused a knot to form on the female victim’s left cheek. Refusing EMS, the female did wish to press charges against her ride’s girlfriend, and Deputy Wylder Kuhn later escorted her to the magistrate’s office. Deputy Benoist also spoke with another gentleman on scene who claimed the girlfriend grabbed his cell phone and broke it when he attempted to break up the fight between her and the other female. He, too, wished to press charges against the soda can wielding female. Following her appearance before the magistrate, 30 year-old Melissa Beaver was served three civil process, and simple assault for her attack on the girl she did not like. Her boyfriend, Tomarkus Watkins, was served two civil process. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 12:15 p.m., Deputy Taylor White responded to a residence on Cappadocia Church Rd. in reference to a thief with landscaping aspirations. Deputy White learned from the victim that someone broke into their out building and stole two rakes and a shovel. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 9:50 a.m., Deputy Taylor White responded to Rosehaven Rd. in reference to a report made by a DOT official of illegal dumping repeatedly occurring at the location. The official claimed the suspect drives a red and white pickup truck. The suspect is accused of collecting trash for third parties and dumping it indiscriminately along the roadway. After Deputy White went by the home of the accused, who did not answer her knocks, she received a call that the red and white pickup truck was located at the Ladybug restaurant. When she arrived, the vehicle had already left the scene. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:19 p.m., Deputy Luis Galvan responded to a residence on Chewning Rd. where a father was forcibly moving his daughter out of his home by throwing her clothing and other items out on the front lawn. At the scene, Deputy Galvan encountered the father and daughter yelling at each other. After separating both parties, the father was advised of the eviction process and the daughter decided to leave the home until her mother returned to the residence. Case is closed by exception.

LILESVILLE — At 7:43 p.m., Deputy Isaac Cash responded to Whit’s Convenience store following a report of a black male accosting female customers as they left the store, attempting to coerce them into weighing in on a dispute he was having with another female over the phone. A female on the scene reported to Deputy Cash that the suspect and another gentleman who appeared to be intoxicated, had just gotten into an altercation, with the intoxicated black male allegedly brandishing a firearm. The female claimed to have seen the firearm inside the man’s vehicle, the handgun allegedly situated between the driver’s seat and vehicle console. After the altercation between the two males took place, both subjects left the area. As a female worker requested assistance getting to her car following the closing of the store, Sgt. Melton and Deputy Cash returned to the store to offer her an escort to her vehicle, noting that all appeared safe. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 11:57 p.m., Deputy Isaac Cash responded to a residence on Morgan Sellers Rd. following a report of an aggressive male knocking on the door of the home in a threatening manner. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Cash learned a female victim in the home had engaged in a verbal altercation with the aggressive male. When told that 911 was being called, the male left the residence. As Deputy Cash observed no damage to the home or injury to person, he advised the occupants of the home to call 911 if the male returned to the residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.