“JD has been instrumental in changing the political landscape of the community. He spearheaded the effort to improve the utility system which is a huge undertaking. He has been an advocate for public safety and advocated for better transparency in all matters related to the local government. He understands the importance of the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development and is dedicated to both sectors,” says Commissioner Jamie Caudle about his friend, mentor and former fellow commissioner.

The Anson County Chamber is grateful to have JD on our Board and appreciates his willingness to continue to serve as a Board member. He is a wealth of knowledge to the Chamber the EDC Board. He assists with events, planning and shares feedback, which is instrumental to the Chamber.

Thank you, JD, for all you do for the Chamber and for Anson County.