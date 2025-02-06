ANSON COUNTY — Anson County Extension is hosting a 2025 Introduction to Beekeeping School between February 6 – March 18.

This school targets aspiring beekeepers and those interested in gaining knowledge about the honey bee. It will provide an overview of what hobbyists should know as a responsible beekeeper. It will cover equipment, anatomy, honey bee life cycle, nutrition, pests, diseases, seasonal management, and products of the hive. Instructors are local beekeepers and members of the Anson County Chapter of the NC State Beekeepers Association.

At the completion, students will be tested on their beekeeping knowledge to assess the quality of instruction and knowledge gained.

Registration is $55/person or $75/couple. Classes will be held Tues. and Thurs. 6-8pm. at Anson Co. Cooperative Extension, 501 McLaurin St., Wadesboro, NC 28170.

If you would like to know more about the program or would like to register, please contact Aimee Colf, Anson Co. Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent, at aimee_colf@ncsu.edu or 704-694-2915.