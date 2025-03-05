ANSON COUNTY — Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church proudly salutes and congratulates Leslie F. Smith as their 2025 Woman of the Year. Each year a woman at Kesler Chapel is selected and voted on by the women of the church as the Woman of the Year.

This individual is usually someone who has worked tirelessly in a variety of ways in support of the church’s ministries. This year, Ms. Leslie Smith’s outstanding commitment, faithfulness, and selfless devotion to her church make her a most suitable candidate for this recognition. Ms. Smith has been an active member of Kesler Chapel for two years. She serves as President of the Young Adult Missionary Society, Secretary of the Christian Education Department, Assistant Secretary of Church School, and Member of the Usher and Stewardess Boards.

The theme for the Woman’s Day program is “Keeping the Faith: Continuing to Empower Women in the Fight for Equity and Justice.” The program will be held Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 12:00 p. m. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 612 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, North Carolina.

Ms. Tracy Harrington of Lilesville, North Carolina will be the speaker for the program. Ms. Harrington is also a member of Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church. She is employed at Anson County Cooperative Extension. She is married to Christopher C. Harrington and they have two children: Nya and C. J.

Ms. Leslie Smith is a native of Anson County and has resided in Lilesville, N. C. for over 47 years. Ms. Smith is the youngest of six children born of the late Edmond and Loisteen Smith. God has blessed and found favor in her to be the mother of four beautiful children: LaMia, aged 22 years, Kinston, aged 17 years, Laia, aged 16 years, and Zaire, aged 10 years.

Ms. Smith graduated from Anson Senior High School in 1996. She furthered her education at South Piedmont Community College (SPCC) in Polkton, North Carolina, where she received a certification in Computer Programming and Information Systems. Ms. Smith also received an Associate in Business Administration in 2000, all while teaching computer programming and mathematics skills at Brown Creek Correction Facility in Polkton, North Carolina. While she thought this was going to be the end of her education journey, God had other plans for her. With God’s plan, in 2017, Ms. Smith obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University located in San Diego, California.

Ms. Smith’s compassion for children, family, and wanting to make a difference allowed her to join a company to serve in those capacities. She has been a dedicated team member of the Union County Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start Program in Monroe, North Carolina for the past 17 years and she is still going strong. She has received CDA Credentials and works as a Home Visitor-Early Head Start Teacher-Case Worker-Counselor and in whatever capacities God allows her to serve. Ms. Smith has also been working in the community as a 4-H Volunteer Leader for 7 years under the guidance of Betty Garris and leadership of Sam Cole.

Ms. Smith would like for everyone to know that her accomplishments are possible due to her obedience, sacrifice, and dedication to God. She allows the Spirit of the true and living God to direct and lead her path. Her favorite Scripture: Isaiah 43:18-19: “Do not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”