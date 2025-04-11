March 30

ANSONVILLE — At 12:09 a.m., Deputy White responded to a residence on Ingram Street following a call into dispatch reporting a 34- year old woman missing. At the home, Deputy White spoke with the victim’s brother, who said no one had seen his sister since Thursday, March 27. He said he was particularly concerned as his missing sister’s kids were still with their grandmother. The brother explained he believed his sister was with two female friends in the Oak Hill apartment area. Other law enforcement officers were unable to locate the missing woman’s car in the parking lot of the apartment complex. After running her tag through FLOCK, a Wadesboro police officer contacted the Anson County Sheriff’s Office partners to report seeing the victim’s car appear off White Store Road, turning down Orchard Street in Wadesboro around six or seven a.m. on March 28. This case is no longer active as the victim has since been located safe.

MORVEN — At 3:49 p.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to a location on Main Street in McFarland following a call into dispatch of someone attempting to break and enter the reporting victim’s truck. At the scene, the victim stated she was inside her camper when she heard a vehicle pull up. Peeking outside to take a look, she said she saw someone in the passenger seat of her 2010 Chevy Silverado. Coming outside to confront the would be robber, the victim claimed the individual then ran to a white vehicle parked in the driveway in front of her residence. The victim began shouting at the individual who responded by pulling a gun out of the waistband of his pants and firing two shots in the air. The suspect then allegedly fired three more shots into the air for good measure. The victim did not believe anything was missing from her vehicle, though her glove compartment was opened. At the scene, deputies located three .45 caliber shell casings in the roadway in front of the victim’s home, which were photographed and collected as evidence. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:00 p.m. Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Old NC 515 following a call into dispatch of a female at the residence causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. At the scene, the woman stated she was invited over to the home by one of her sisters who also lives in the residence. After speaking with Deputy Cash the woman left without incident. Case closed by means other than arrest.

March 31

WADESBORO — At 8:20 a.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence at the Grandville Mobile Home Park following a report of damage to a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim claimed when he was getting ready to leave his home for the day, he noticed damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door. The victim explained to Deputy Marsh the vehicle is owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, rented from their Rockingham location. Case is active.

ANSONVILLE — At 12:25 a.m., Deputy White responded to a residence on Ingram St. following a call into dispatch from a mother reporting her two children were engaged in a physical altercation with a knife. At the scene, the caller explained to Deputy White her daughter attacked her son with a knife. The warring parties were separated before law enforcement arrived at the scene. According to reports, the brother continually asked law enforcement to help his sister, while his sister continued to get in his face as Sgt. Kobersy attempted to speak with him. Requested to go home, the sister became more combative, forcing deputies to eventually place her under arrest. In custody, a minuscule amount of cocaine was found in the suspect’s bra. The cocaine was then seized and secured, though it was unable to be weighed due to its paltry amount. The suspect was transported to the magistrate’s office where she was served and placed in the Anson County Jail. Case closed by arrest.