Faith calendar

Jan. 18
• The Tabernacle House of Praise Church Family will present “Lust of the Flesh,” a pre-anniversary program for Bishop Freddie Burns at 7:30 p.m. All are invited. The church is located at 9154 U.S. 52 in Ansonville.
Jan. 20
• Centenary AME Zion Church in Lilesville will be celebrating its 169th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Carol Turner, pastor of St. Stephens AME Zion Church in Hamlet. Everyone is invited.
Jan. 27
• The Tabernacle House of Praise Pastor’s Aide Auxiliary will present a pre-anniversary program for Bishop Freddie Burns at 3 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Pastor Randolph Melton of God’s Will be Done Ministry, from Salisbury. All are invited to attend.
• The Dedication Service for “Mother” Montisa Johnson will be at Forestville AME Zion Church at 3 p.m. The theme colors are pink, white and gold. All are invited. The church is located at 723 Clark Mountain Road in Lilesville.
Feb. 10
Flakes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host its Valentine’s Pastor Aide program at 3 p.m. The theme will be “Love will keep us together.” Everyone is invited to attend.
Feb. 17
• Forestville AME Zion Church is hosting their annual Fruit of the Spirit program at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served immediately after service. For more information, contact Mitchell Johnson at 704-465-7481.
Ongoing
• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.
• The Voice of Evangelism, and its new pastor, Michael Morman, son of late superintendent Garcia Morman Sr., has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.
• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.
• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.
• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.
• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.
• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.