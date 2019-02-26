Faith calendar

Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Feb. 27

• Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery and the youth department of the Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, will be in revival at 7 p.m. each night. The preacher Monday night will be Evangelist Ruby Clark of Church of God of Prophecy, Statesville. The preacher Tuesday and Wednesday night will be Evangelist Brenda Pratt of Evangelistic Outreach Center, Polkton. All are invited.

March 3

• Victory Temple Miracle Center will host their Family and Friends Day at 4 p.m. All are invited.

March 6-8

• Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance Missionary Department will have its annual Missionary and Ushers Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest speaker will Prophetess Sandra G. Ellerbe, pastor of New Parker Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro. Come expecting a blessing.

March 8

• Lakeside Singers of Wadesboro, will be celebrating their 36th anniversary at 7 p.m. at Lakeside Holiness Church. Everyone is welcome.

March 10

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a 12 Tribes Program at 3 p.m. There will be speaker representatives of each tribe, and the tribes will parade their own color and music.

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, will host its annual Men in Black and Women in Red programs at 3 p.m. Missionary leaders Mother Charlie Shull and Mother Hattie Thompson invite all men and women to come share their red and black church styles in a service of fellowship and praise.

• Henry Grove Baptist Church will celebrate their annual Missionary Program at 2:30 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Maxine McLendon of Love and Faith Christian Fellowship Church in High Point.

• West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church Youth will be celebrating their 17th Youth Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. All are invited to lift up the Lord in song.

March 15

• The Bessie Chapel Male Chorus will celebrate its 26th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. at Bessie Chapel AME Zion in Lilesville.

March 17

• Victory Temple Miracle Center is hosting a Pastor’s Appreciation at 4 p.m. Bishop James Glenn will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

• Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate its church anniversary at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Camilo Richards of Nicey Grove Baptist Church in Wingate.

March 24

• The members of Garris Grove will celebrate their pastor, the Rev. R.A. Lisenby and first lady Lisenby, with a 22nd Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. Elder Ann Davis of Norfolk, Virginia, will be the morning speaker. Dinner will be served after morning worship. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with their Pass Moderator, the Rev. Robert L. Sanders of New Piney Grove Church in Waxhaw, as the afternoon speaker. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.