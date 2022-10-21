POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center’s Annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser will take place on Oct. 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until they’re sold out.

The fundraiser has taken on the name of Sarah & Joe Chicken Dumpling fundraiser with BRLC’s volunteers’ support.

Joseph Franklin & Sarah R. Thomas has served as faithful volunteers for numerous years. During their times of services this community have experienced changes in all walks of life. Joseph and Sarah makes sure families throughout this community have food boxes weekly. They each continues to support BRLC in prayers and giving.

The community is asked to please come out and purchase a plate or several.

The Chicken Dumpling plates consists of Homemade Chicken Dumpling, Joe’s Red Slaw, and desserts. Dine in or Carry out.

BRLC is also offering T-Shirts for a small donation. 100% of all funds support this organization. Burnsville Volunteers would like to say thanks to all neighbors in advance for caring and sharing with BRLC as we stand together in helping others. For more information call 704-826-8737. Please follow the BRLC on Facebook and Instagram.