Ansonia Theatre premiers “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Dec. 9 WADESBORO — The Herdmans are the worst kids in the world and the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is bringing them straight to the stage!

Christian country musician to perform at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church WADESBORO — Shellem Cline, a Christian country musician, will be performing at a Christmas concert at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Thomas Mills | My first post about Twitter I’ve joined Post and am trying to join Mastodon, but glitches have kept me out so far. I’m not leaving Twitter just yet. It’s still the primary information sharing platform and I still want to read what people are saying and sharing. That said, I believe we are about to watch social media evolve to another phase and probably fairly quickly.

Toys for Tots Big Toys Direct, located in the old Walmart, donated 10 Power Wheels toys to the Wadesboro Police Department to be given out for Christmas for Shop With a Cop and Toys for Tots.

Sen. McInnis reelected Senate Republican Whip RALEIGH — On Monday, Nov. 29, the Senate Republican Caucus voted to reelect Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Moore) as one of its whips.

Pregnancy Care Management Program offered The Sampson County Health Department offers a Prenatal Program, Pregnancy Care Management Services –CMHRP. The Program has recently undergone a name transformation and is now referred to as Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancies – CMHRP. The Program was developed by the North Carolina Division of Public Health and the North Carolina Division of Medical Assistance and is designed to assist pregnant women with Medicaid eligible and non-Medicaid eligible who have priority risk factors to achieve a healthier pregnancy. Pregnancy Care Management serves Pregnant Women with Medicaid eligibility or non-Medicaid eligibility who have a priority Maternal Infant Impact Score (MIIS) associated with preterm birth, low birth weight or other risk factors.

Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library to host book sale WADESBORO – The Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library will host a book sale Thursday, December 1st. The sale begins immediately after the Uptown Wadesboro Christmas Parade concludes at 5:00 PM. Used hardback books for $.50 each, and $.25 paperbacks will be available. During the sale, individuals can register to become Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library members. The yearly membership fee is $10. One of Santa’s elves is attending to hand out wrapped books as presents.

Bo Wagner | Painting a picture of horrible theology My sermon for this upcoming Sunday night is sure to be a good one, although one that will undoubtedly draw some complaints from those who are not as well-versed on the subject as I am. I intend to preach on “White Jesus.” You see, as we look back in history at the well-regarded paintings of Jesus, including Jean Malouel’s 1400 work, Pietà, it is clear that Jesus was a fair-skinned white man with lovely light brown hair. What this obviously tells us, theologically, is that everyone should do whatever is necessary to accommodate white people and to always make them feel welcome. White people should never be contradicted or made to feel bad because to do so is to offend Jesus himself.

144 families blessed with a turkey by Harvest Ministries WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries in Wadesboro provided Free thanksgiving turkeys to families in Anson County on Saturday, Nov. 19.

D.G. Martin | Great teacher of great writers When Philip Gerard died November 7 in Wilmington, North Carolina lost one of its most productive and multitalented writers.