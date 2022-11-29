Big Toys Direct, located in the old Walmart, donated 10 Power Wheels toys to the Wadesboro Police Department to be given out for Christmas for Shop With a Cop and Toys for Tots. Photo courtesy of the Wadesboro Police Department

