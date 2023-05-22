Anson County woman wanted in Laurinburg stabbing LAURINBURG — An Anson County woman is wanted following the stabbing of a man in Laurinburg.

$9,000 grant awarded to Peachland Fire District PEACHLAND — – Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the Peachland Fire District of Anson County was awarded a $9,100.56 grant through the 2023 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina.

End of school year fun Students at Wadesboro Primary Elementary School celebrated with an end-of-grade pep rally on Friday.

Richard Hudson | Protecting our nation’s financial and national security “There can be no security anywhere in the free world if there is no fiscal and economic stability within the United States.” – President Ronald Reagan

Letter to the Editor | North Carolina Medicare patients in jeopardy Despite the United States healthcare system being one of the best in the world, we’ve also taken on the reputation of being the most expensive. Instead of prioritizing investing in the well-being of Americans, especially our seniors, we’ve developed a costly, sick care system. One of the most obvious ways to prevent people from becoming ill with a chronic condition, however, is by encouraging regular early screening and diagnosis. Unfortunately, the Medicare system, as one of the primary sources of healthcare among our country’s seniors, is failing in its mission to provide access to these innovative diagnostic tests and treatments. Unless addressed, millions of Medicare beneficiaries will have delayed and disrupted care, further perpetuating the sick care conundrum.

John Hood | Workfare still superior to welfare RALEIGH — In Washington, Republican lawmakers are insisting that any deal with the Biden administration to raise the federal debt ceiling be accompanied by stricter work requirements for such programs as cash welfare, nutrition assistance, and Medicaid. In Raleigh, Republican state senators tried to make work requirements a condition for expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, though the final deal fell short of what they’d hoped.

A reptile zoo slithers into Morven MORVEN — Reptile 101, an educational mobile exhibit that travels between North and South Carolina, will be opening a brick and mortar location in Morven by mid-June.

From Magic to Soul to Circus: Cole to host an exciting Performing Arts Series HAMLET — How about a little magic and mystery to kick off the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium!

Mark Herring | Two-minute warning What I know about sports of any kind would fill a thimble with ample room left for your finger. But I have been around football long enough (every male in my family played at some level) to know what the two-minute warning is. For those who may be head-scratching, the two-minute warning is a signal that the game is nearing its completion. It tells the combatants that this is the pis aller, as the French say, a time where whatever one planned to do to win the contest must be done at once because time is running out.