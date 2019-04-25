Anson student helps address food needs

By: The Anson Record

LeAnna Davis, a student at Anson High School, was part of the team that is hoping to address food needs in Anson and Union counties.

Smyrna United Methodist Church and Wingate United Methodist Church received a Creating New Economies Fund grant of $14,000 from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program.

According to a news release, this grant is a collaborative aquaponics project with Wingate University and the Anson-East Union Mission Network in the spring, summer and fall that will allow vulnerable, food deserted populations in Anson and Union counties access to fresh produce, the knowledge of how to grow and provide food for individuals and families, and the opportunity to deepen faith-based connections with food, hospitality and fellowship through events, church markets and making available for purchase fresh healthy vegetables at Wingate University.

This is the second year they have received this grant and worked together in addressing food needs.

The year, the team, including Davis, consists of the Rev. Tracy Schumpert, pastor at Smyrna and at Wingate United Methodist Church; Rebecca Cottenoir, Wingate earth science professor; Ervin Hamilton, member of Wingate United Methodist Church; the Rev. Davi Trotti, Anson-East Union Mission Network clergy member; Dr. Joseph Ellis, Wingate political science professor; Dr. Michael Geier, Wingate business professor; Trent Riggins and Tyauna Bailey, Wingate students; Emily Lawrence, Central Academy of Technology and Arts student; Gibson Maul, Cuthbertson High School

Resourceful Communities has awarded 20 grants so far this year, totaling more than $250,000 to support innovative “triple bottom line” projects. Triple bottom line projects integrate community economic development, environmental stewardship and social justice.

The program is funded through the Duke Endowment, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

