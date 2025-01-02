ANSON COUNTY — On Wednesday, we will greet 2025 with champagne, kisses and singing. But if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t totally sure what exactly you’re singing about when you join in for the group rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.”

What do these words mean?

“Auld Lang Syne” was originally a Scottish poem that was later set to music. The phrase “auld lang syne” translates literally to “old long since” in English and means something akin to “times gone by.”

In 1788 Robert Burns sent the poem ‘Auld Lang Syne’ to the Scots Musical Museum, indicating that it was an ancient song, but that he’d been the first to record it on paper.

It is sung all over the world, evoking a sense of belonging and fellowship, tinged with a bit of nostalgia.

It has long been a much-loved tradition to sing the song just before midnight.

In Scotland, everyone stands in a circle holding hands, then at the beginning of the final verse (‘And there’s a hand my trusty friend’) they cross their arms across their bodies so that their left hand is holding the hand of the person on their right, and their right hand holds that of the person on their left.

When the song ends, everyone rushes to the middle, still holding hands and probably giggling.

Happy New Year!

