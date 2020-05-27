Storm floods roads, causes outages

May 27, 2020 Anson Record News 0

WADESBORO — Officials reported washed-out roads, downed trees, and power outages across Anson County as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Thursday, May 21.

Pee Dee Electric reported that around 3,000 customers lost power due to the storms on Thursday. This number was reduced to 840 customers by Friday and was down to just 25 customers by Sunday.

“Many of the remaining outages are due to fallen trees and broken poles,” announced Pee Dee Electric in a Facebook post. “We would like to thank our members for their continued patience.”

In addition to downed lines and power outages, many roads were impacted by the intense rain and thunderstorms.

“We have A LOT of roads that are flooded this morning,” reported Anson County Emergency Services on Thursday, May 21. “If you are traveling today and come across a flooded road DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive through it. Turn around don’t drown. 6 inches of moving water will push your vehicle off the road.”

The weather system responsible for the storm has since moved north-east and off-shore. The storm’s strength is thought by meteorologists to be the result of sunny skies which heated up the atmosphere and gave energy to the storms.

Most roads have been cleared and power has been restored to most customers by press time.

“In the photo below, you can see where the storm ripped off all of the equipment attached to the pole and took down the wire,” said Pee Dee Electric in a Facebook Post
“We have a lot of roads that are flooded this morning.” said Anson County Emergency Services in a Facebook post attached to this photo.
Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at 704-994-5471 or cwood@ansonrecord.com