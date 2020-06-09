Melton new Board of Elections director

Charles Wood Staff Writer
Sherry Melton is the new Interim Director at the Anson County Board of Elections

    WADESBORO — Sherry Melton was named the interim director of the Anson County Board of Elections following the departure of the previous director, Steve Adams, on Friday, May 22. Adams was presented with a plaque for his years of service by the Board during a special meeting held that day.

    Melton has served as Assistant Director to Steve Adams since April 2019. She will hold the position of Interim-Director until the Board of Elections finds someone else to fill the role.

    “They haven’t given me a time frame, as of yet, on when that will be,” said Melton. “ Right now, we’re just focusing on the November election coming up. It’s going to be a big one.”

    One of the biggest concerns of the upcoming election is how to keep both staff and voters safe from COVID-19.

    “To that end, we’re implementing masks and face shields,” said Melton, “We have a ‘no mask, no business policy.”

    Absentee ballots and voter registration forms have been set up outside as a response to the virus. Once completed, the forms could be deposited in the box outside or brought inside, whichever method the individual feels comfortable with.

    In addition to COVID-19, a lack of volunteers is yet another challenge to overcome before the November election. “We need a lot of help in different precincts,” said Melton. Volunteer applications can be filled out at the Board of Elections, no appointment is necessary, or online.

    Despite these challenges, Melton feels prepared to face whatever difficulties November may present. “I had a great director,” said Melton. “Mr. Adams got me ready for this. He trains really well.”

    The next Board of Elections meeting is to be held on June 9. They will be closed on July 3 for the Independence Day Holiday. Candidate filing for Soil and Water Conservation District begins June 8 and ends on July 6.

