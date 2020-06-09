Uptown Wadesboro to hold Fireworks drive-thru

By Julian Swittenberg Director of Uptown Wadesboro

    WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. and the Town of Wadesboro will present a “drive-in” fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Spectators are encouraged to view the display in their cars from parking areas Uptownto include: DSS, Habitat, KFC, Plank Road Realty and Public Lots. We ask that spectators also remain vigilant in maintaining social distancing and mask-wearing during the event.

