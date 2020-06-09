Kidnappingcase continued

Charles Wood Staff Writer

    WADESBORO — The trial for Jeremy John Howard, 40, which was originally scheduled for Monday, June 8 has been continued until Aug. 14.

    Howard is charged with First Degree Kidnapping, Communicating Threats, and Assault by Strangulation as well as one count Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia Possession.

    The warrant issued for Howard’s arrest was issued on March 30, 2020, and alleges that he did “…willfully and feloniously kidnap” the victim “by unlawfully confining the victim without her consent and for the purpose of terrorizing her.”

    Howard is reported to have threatened to kill the victim and assault them. The warrant goes on to say that Howard, “….willfully and feloniously assault” the victim, causing bruising around their neck.

    The firearm alleged to be in Howard’s possession is a Taurus PT III pistol. Needles with residue and a digital scale were also allegedly found in Howard’s possession. He was arrested at 10:37 p.m. on June 1, 2020.

    In addition to his current charges, Howard pleaded guilty to Second Degree Rape in 2002 and spent seven years in prison for that offense. Other previous offenses he’s been convicted of include Larceny, assault on a female, possession of stolen goods, statutory rape, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, failure to report change of address for a sex offender, child abuse, and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

