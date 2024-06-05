MORVEN — In the early afternoon hours of May 19, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Deputy Clay Sikes with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, who was calling to report an earlier incident involving kidnapping and assault, originally told to him by a South Carolina State Trooper, that initially took place in Anson County.

According to Sikes, South Carolina highway patrol observed a white Acura driving erratically. Pulling over the vehicle, a state trooper approached the driver’s side where the trooper discovered a naked male behind the wheel.

Officials state the victim told the trooper a story of assault, battery, and kidnapping by mask-wearing, gun-wielding assailants, that all began on the North Carolina side of George Ratliff Road.

According to reports, the victim stated he gave a ride to a man he had recently met who requested to be dropped off at George Ratliff Road.

When the victim stopped to let the man out, he said two men donning ski masks and armed with pistols approached his vehicle and began assaulting him. The victim added his attackers continued to beat him with their own pistols, after which they removed the victim’s clothing, stole the victim’s pistol and subsequently placed him nude in the trunk of his Acura.

He stated the assailants drove with him in the trunk “for some space down the road” before walking away from the parked Acura on foot.

The victim stated he then freed himself from the trunk and drove for the South Carolina line, at which point he came to the attention of highway patrol who stopped him on suspicion of drunkenness due to his erratic driving.

Once notified of the incident, Deputies Marsh and Cox immediately investigated the area on George Ratliff Road where the assault and kidnapping is alleged to have occurred. No evidence was located at the scene of the event, officials said.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, the case remains open, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 704-695-3111.

This is a developing story.