WADESBORO — Prepared with props, local resident Christopher Borgstede handed zip ties out to commissioners when he spoke at the board meeting held on Tuesday, May 21.

According to Borgstede, the raw material to produce zip ties on a mass scale can be found in Anson County.

“Bio-plastics are made from wheat straw. I would say Anson has [wheat straw] in spades right now.”

Borgstede evoked Chapter 158, which states in part, “Each county and city in this State is authorized to make appropriations for economic development purposes. These appropriations must be determined by the governing body of the city or county to increase the population, taxable property, agricultural industries, employment, industrial output, or business prospects of the city or county.”

A recent transplant from the state of Texas, Borgstede stated, “What I am hearing is that Anson has the drive without the opportunity, a battleship in need of a head, right now it is more like an organized excuse for bums to stay bums,” he lamented.

Though all is not lost as Borgstede assures, “There is a way to change it. North Carolina has empowered the counties to change their own fate. It has empowered them to form corporations, to build factories, to create jobs.”

He acknowledges there are a lot of problems with that, sharing, “There are a lot of fears and concerns… I am working on something to address that.”

Returning to zip ties, Borgstede added, “I bought a six person set of dishes for $25.00 from China … I wish I could have bought it from the United States. They make a billion of these zip ties every year… I wish that the tip stick that gets dropped off doesn’t have to be policed so that it doesn’t hurt the environment. I want jobs, I want prosperity, and more than that, I want bio-plastic zip ties.”