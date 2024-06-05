The Anson County Arts Council would like to welcome Jenay Jarvis as the Arts Council Executive Director. Born and raised in NC, Jenay attended the Universities of Asheville and Greensboro for a degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in Painting and a minor in creative writing.

Her range of careers has included hospice caregiving, carnival tours and a stint as a specialty baker. Jenay’s art career took flight after apprenticing in the tattoo industry and working as a framer in a local art gallery. Her role at Eye Candy Gallery quickly led to titles such as an in-house artist and Project Manager, along with restoration specialist, art teacher, and installation lead. In the last five years, she has pursued community involvement by painting two life-sized pony sculptures (featured on the cover of Pinestraw Magazine) and entering pieces in the 2021 and 2022 MC Fine Arts Festival (awarded first place, best in show, and third place). Her colorful and grand original works can be found in many award-winning homes around North Carolina. Not to mention, she has served as a muse to artists and photographers, including Master oil painter Carmen Drake, Frank Pierce, and many more.

As of 2023, she has been selected for a coveted residency at the Chateau Orquevaux in France where she will spend two weeks creating and pulling inspiration from the surrounding culture and beauty.

Her second show, “Strange Magic”, opens September 6th at the Campbell House in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The show will feature an impressionistic perspective of nature and community. Showing with Jenay is the talented Pat McBride, an accomplished fine artist whose works have been featured in numerous galleries in Washington. Together, the show will immerse viewers in a world that feels better and brighter than reality, with magic, moving water, powerful portraits, and wild woods.