ANSON — The scholarship recognition banquet is a highlight of the year. This year, nine graduates were honored. Anson County looks forward to seeing what each will accomplish in the future.

Tom M. Little Scholarship $1500 —- presented to Bethany Smith

Henry W. Little Scholarship ​$1500 — presented to Abigail WIlson

Don Alteri Honorary Science Scholarship ​$1000 —presented to Nevaeh Sturdivant

Distinguished Rotarian Scholarship $1000 —presented to Allison Honeycutt

President’s Scholarship ​$1000 — presented to Jakire Robinson

Young Rotarian Scholarship ​$1000 — presented to Lauren Dutton

Lois Crumpler SPCC Scholarship $1000 — presented to Peyton Buckingham

Wadesboro Rotary Club Interact Scholarship $1000–​ presented to Katrina Cruz

Rotary Excellence in Athletics Scholarship (in memory of Rotarian Gene Ward) $1000 ​ —presented to Luke Hyatt