ANSON — The scholarship recognition banquet is a highlight of the year. This year, nine graduates were honored. Anson County looks forward to seeing what each will accomplish in the future.
Tom M. Little Scholarship $1500 —- presented to Bethany Smith
Henry W. Little Scholarship $1500 — presented to Abigail WIlson
Don Alteri Honorary Science Scholarship $1000 —presented to Nevaeh Sturdivant
Distinguished Rotarian Scholarship $1000 —presented to Allison Honeycutt
President’s Scholarship $1000 — presented to Jakire Robinson
Young Rotarian Scholarship $1000 — presented to Lauren Dutton
Lois Crumpler SPCC Scholarship $1000 — presented to Peyton Buckingham
Wadesboro Rotary Club Interact Scholarship $1000– presented to Katrina Cruz
Rotary Excellence in Athletics Scholarship (in memory of Rotarian Gene Ward) $1000 —presented to Luke Hyatt