‘Great day’ for Clays for Commerce fundraiser

Four Branches Sporting Preserve is a 14-station European style sporting clays course. Teams of shooting enthusiasts across the county competed against each other during Clays for Commerce, a fundraiser hosted by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce at Four Branches Sporting Preserve on Friday, July 24. Throughout the competition, Four Branches staff ensured that all proper gun safety and CDC regulations were properly practiced Related Articles Clays for Commerce to be held at Four Branches

POLKTON — Teams of shooting enthusiasts across the county competed against each other during Clays for Commerce, a fundraiser hosted by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce at Four Branches Sporting Preserve on Friday, July 24.

Four Branches Sporting Preserve is a 14-station European style sporting clays course.

“It was a great day for a sporting clays competition!” said Shelby Emrich, President/CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post about the event. “Thank you to all of our teams and sponsors for participating in our first Clays For Commerce event. A very special thank you to Four Branches Sporting Preserve for being an amazing host!”

Anson Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing facility, was one of the sponsors that attended the event.

“We always support the chamber,” said Kelly Britt, one of the Anson Health and Rehabilitation staff members present. Other staff members present included Chris Gibson, Tanisha Maness, and Melanie Knight.

Wadesboro officials, such as Town Manager David Edwards, and County officials, such as County Manager Barron Monroe participated in the competition.

“I am going to be shooting — I didn’t know it until I got here this morning,” said Edwards, who is also the Vice-Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Thankfully, I brought my gun with me.”

Al Scarborough and his son, Kent represented Uhwarrie Bank at the competition.

“It’s a fun outdoor sport,” said Kent. “It also gives us some practice for bird hunting for when that’s in season.”

“It’s convenient, too, we live here in Polkton,” said Al before things got started. “There’s a lot of good shots around. It’ll be a good competition.”

Al, Kent, and the rest of the Uwharrie Bank team would go on to place first during the competition. Plank Road Forestry/Plank Road Realty placed second, and Emrich Team, including Edwards, placed third.

Kent Scarborough and Adam Thomas were the winners of the split pot games, which were held after the main competition.

“When you get done shooting, bring your scorecards inside, we’ll tally them up and you can go to either one of the games,” said Josh Blayton, Facilities Manager, when explaining the rules of the competition to the attendants. “The AR shoot is $20 for five shots at 100 yards. And $10 of that goes back to the cash pot. The five-stand has two long birds, so it’s going to be a report pair, five report pairs for 10 shots and it’s the same deal.”

Throughout the competition, Four Branches staff ensured that all proper gun safety and CDC regulations were properly practiced.

The event was originally slated for April but delayed due to the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, we had the stay at home order and restrictions,” explained Emrich. “We did not want to cancel the event altogether. With it being outdoors, social distancing is not a problem.”

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com