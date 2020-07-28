Lady Bug supplying inmate meals at jail

July 28, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By Charles Wood Staff Writer
    WADESBORO — Lady Bug restaurant in Wadesboro has been supplying meals to the inmates at the Anson County Jail since Monday, July 20 due to an officer and an inmate at the Stanly County Jail, which ordinarily prepares food for the Anson jail, testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The inmates are getting three hot meals a day,” said Jail Administrator, Captain Freddie Paxton.

    According to Lady Bug owner Retha Lindsay, it was the jail who approached her to provide the meals for the inmates. These meals consist of protein and sides.

    “This is just a safety precaution on our end,” said Paxton. Stanly County will resume preparation of the meals for Anson County inmates once all the officers and inmates have been cleared by the Health Department.

    Reach Charles Wood at 704 94 5471