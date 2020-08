Children given free haircuts from local barber

AUGUST 17

POLKTON — At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to Winfield Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

WADESBORO — At 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 52 following a report of damage to personal property.

PEACHLAND — At 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to Green Road following a report of larceny.

WADESBORO — At 7:29 p.m., deputies responded to Clark Street following a report of larceny.

POLKTON — At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to Rosa Lane following a damage to real property and simple assault reports.

POLKTON — At 10:12 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 74 following a report of driving under the influence.

AUGUST 18

WADESBORO — At 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to Hildreth Road following a report of communicating threats and injury to personal property.

WADESBORO — At 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to Deep Creek Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

LILESVILLE — At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to Stanback Ferry Road following a report of an assault on a female.

MORVEN — At 10:19 p.m., deputies responded to South NC 742 following a forcible breaking and entering report.

WADESBORO — At 10:32 p.m., deputies responded to Mayflower Road following a report of an assault on a female.

AUGUST 19

MORVIN — At 7:58 a.m., deputies responded to White Oak Street following a report to damage of real property.

AUGUST 20

LILESVILLE — At 4:43 p.m., deputies responded to Cowan Street following a lost property report.

WADESBORO — At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to Brown Creek Church Road following reports of stolen property offenses and two counts of possession of firearms by felon.

PEACHLAND — At 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to Phifer Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

POLKTON — At 11:34 p.m., deputies responded to Gondola Drive following a damage to personal property report.

AUGUST 21

WADESBORO — At 10:37 a.m., deputies issued a warrant service at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

MORVEN — At 10:42 a.m., deputies responded to Short Town Road following a report of an assault on a female.

WADESBORO — At 4:33 p.m., deputies responded at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to a simple possession of drug misdemeanor.

AUGUST 22

WADESBORO — At 7:01 a.m., deputies responded to Pine Village Estate following a report of an assault on a female.

WADESBORO — At 10:49 a.m., deputies responded to Robinson Bridge Road following an incident report.

MORVEN — At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded near Robinson Bridge Road following a motor vehicle theft and larceny report.

MORVEN — At 12:43 p.m., deputies responded to South NC 742 following a report of larceny.

WADESBORO — At 4:52 p.m., deputies responded to North NC 109 following a damage to personal property report.

WADESBORO — At 9:22 p.m., deputies responded to Hildreth Mobile Home Park following reports of domestic assault by strangulation.

WADESBORO — At 11:14 p.m., deputies responded to Mayflower Road following a report of a simple assault.

AUGUST 23

WADESBORO — At 12:06 a.m., deputies responded to Raintree Road following a report of damage to personal property.

MORVEN — At 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to Robinson Bridge Road following a shooting report.

WADESBORO — At 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to Moores Lake Road following a domestic report.

WADESBORO — At 8:35 a.m., deputies responded to Plesant Grove Church Road following reports of forcible breaking and entering and damage to real property.

LILESVILLE — At 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to Ingram Mountain Road following reports of forcible breaking and entering and damage to real property.

MORVEN — At 9:32 a.m., deputies responded to Short Town Road following a report of damage to real property.

WADESBORO — At 12:05 p.m., deputies responded to Kitty Bennett Road following a report of larceny.

MORVEN — At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to South NC 742 following a domestic report. One suspect resisted arrest.

MORVEN — At 4:08 p.m., deputies responded to a stoplight at South U.S. 52 following a report of removing a political sign.

WADESBORO — At 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to Sunshine Mobile Home Park following a report of damage to personal property.