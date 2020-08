Kilwinning Lodge recognized for service by state lodge

WADESBORO — Anson County’s only masonic lodge, Kilwinning Lodge #64, received the Grand Lodge of North Carolina’s 2020 Lion and Pillar Award for Excellence this summer.

The Lion and Pillar award recognizes lodges that have shown exemplary work in philanthropy, education, patriotism, membership and affiliation.

“It is an affirmation that we are doing things for the benefit of the community,” said Speed Hallman, Secretary of Kilwinning Lodge.

Although the award has only been around for the past few years, this is the first year the Kilwinning Lodge applied.

“A lot of people pulled together to make this happen,” Hallman said. “It also means that if you try to do the right thing, good things will happen.”

Kilwinning Lodge volunteers their time and donates to both local statewide communities. Recently, the Lodge worked with Anson County’s Homes of Hope.

The Lodge, which chartered in 1813, is made up of 95 members. Usually the members meet monthly, but due to the pandemic, they have not held meetings. Instead, Hallman and the rest of the group reaches out to each other by phone to check in.

