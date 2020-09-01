Anson County Crime Report: Aug. 31

August 24

WADESBORO — At 9:56 a.m., deputies responded to N.C. 742 following a motor vehicle theft report.

WADESBORO — At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to the Anson County Sheriffs Office following a warrant service for offenses in other jurisdictions.

WADESBORO — At 8:31 p.m., deputies responded to Doc Wyatt Road following a report of a simple assault.

August 25

WADESBORO — At 12:36 a.m., deputies responded to Mayflower Road following a domestic report.

MORVEN — At 9:37 a.m., deputies responded to Hightower Road following a report of an assault on a female.

WADESBORO — At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to a warrant service at the Anson County Jail. According to the arrest report, the subject had an outstanding warrant and received a criminal summons for injury to real property and second degree trespassing.

WADESBORO — At 11:29 a.m., deputies responded to Winslow Boulevard following a report of larceny.

MORVEN — At 12:19 p.m., deputies responded to N.C. 742 following reports of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

August 26

PEACHLAND — At 6:48 a.m., deputies responded to Upper White Store Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

MORVEN — At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to Martin Street following a report of damage to personal property.

WADESBORO — At 2:07 p.m., deputies responded to the Anson County Sheriffs Department following a report of assault and battery.

PEACHLAND — At 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to Deep Springs Church Road following reports of breaking and entering, and larceny.

ANSONVILLE — At 9:16 p.m., deputies responded to Godfrey Avenue following a domestic report. The suspect was taken into custody at the Anson County Jail.

August 27

POLKTON — At 12:57 a.m., deputies responded to Main Street following a report of damage to personal property.

ANSONVILLE — At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 52 following reports of possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving to endanger, fleeing to elude arrest, fictitious vehicle information and driving while license revoked not impaired. The suspect is being held a the Anson County Jail on a secured $5,000 bond.

PEACHLAND — At 6:52 p.m., deputies responded to Hopewell Church Road following a report of a child custody dispute.

August 28

MORVEN — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to Sandy Ridge Mobile Home Park following a report of theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories.

WADESBORO — At 2:09 p.m., deputies responded to Peace Road following a report of larceny of a automobile.

MORVEN — At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to Second Street following a report of larceny of a firearm.

August 29

WADESBORO — At 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to Harley Street following a report of damage to real property.

LILESVILLE — At 4:58 p.m., deputies responded to Blue Water Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

WADESBORO — At 6:37 p.m., deputies responded to N.C. 109 following a report of larceny and a report of larceny of a motor vehicle.

WADESBORO — At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 52 following a report of larceny at the Family Dollar Store.

August 30

WADESBORO — At 8:52 a.m., deputies responded to Deep Creek Road following a report of hacking and computer invasion.

WADESBORO — At 9:12 a.m., deputies responded to Dennis Road following a report of larceny of a trailer.

WADESBORO — At 10:47 a.m., deputies responded to Bailey Road following a report of larceny.

WADESBORO — At 1:38 p.m., deputies responded to Echo Road following a report of larceny.

WADESBORO — At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 74 following a possession of schedule one substance. The suspect was arrested and brought to Anson County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.