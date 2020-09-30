Two Anson residents have died from COVID-19

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported two more deaths caused by COVID-19 on Sept 29, bringing the total death among county residents to six.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page, sending condolences to the families and loved ones of the two who passed.

The county is currently at 614 total cases, a 28% increase in the last month since the department reported 440 cases on Aug. 31.

Anson County had nine new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday. There are 63 active cases.

The department encourages residents to download the new SlowCOVIDNC app to help protect the community and continue practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing your hands.