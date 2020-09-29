Girl Scouts stay active through a pandemic

Cheyenne Hassell, 7th grade cadette, and her mother and troop leader, Cynthia Hassell, traveled to Morrow Mountain State Park for the Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend on Sept. 12 through Sept. 13. Contributed photo by Cynthia Hassell Related Articles Two new COVID-19-related deaths within last week

WADESBORO — Staying sane in a pandemic is one thing, but staying active in a kid’s club is a whole other ball game. The Girl Scouts of Peachland hit it out of the park as they adapted to a new normal.

The Girl Scouts, led by Laura Laney, shifted to virtual meetings when COVID-19 forced the community into quarantine. Recently members have been coming together for community service and outdoor events.

“Girl Scouts are alive and well,” Laney said. “We are continuing to grow, thrive and be active.”

The weekend of Sept. 12, the troop traveled with family to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County as part of the national Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. Through hiking and activities, the girls learned about plants and wildlife. They even participated in a scavenger hunt organized by the park rangers, according to Laney.

Before the weekend at the park, the Girl Scouts donated leftover cookies from last year’s sales to Pee Dee Wildlife Refuge. The Refuge used the cookies in boxed lunches during their special hunt for disabilities.

And don’t panic: even through a pandemic, cookies will be back this year!

Now, the members of the Peachland troop are developing a recipe sheet to include with food donations for Feed My Lambs.

“The girls came up with the ideas,” Laney said. “We give out the recipe sheets to help improve the use of foods that are donated, especially if there is something a little offbeat.”

For instance, Laney described chickpeas as a food donation Feed My Lambs might give out, but people may not know how to cook or use chickpeas. The recipes help people use the chickpeas instead of tossing the food out.

Laney stressed the importance of keeping the girls active through difficult times like COVID-19. The skills members learn through the organization helped them adapt through this unpredictable time.

Now, Laney encourages other girls in county to join as a way to stay active, cultivate skills and build confidence.

“There are a lot of opportunities for exploration, to develop skills and interests in a safe and economically feasible organization,” Laney said.

Laney grew up participating in Girl Scouts, which she said made a significant difference in her life and is why she wanted her daughter to join. There are endless opportunities for young girls through the organization, both personal and community-oriented.

“We are not an island,” Laney described. “We like to partner to get more impact for our time and help girls in our group know the different needs in our county and build a service mind.”

Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.