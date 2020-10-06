Health Department offering flu shots, which could help in COVID-19 fight

WADESBORO — Along with falling leaves and dropping temperatures comes flu season, in which both the Anson County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are preparing extra in order to prevent a “twindemic” from hitting the country.

The health department strongly urges everyone to receive their flu shot this season, as a way to not only protect from the flu, but to weed out whether or not you are showing signs of COVID-19. Deciphering between the two illness could potentially lead to better understanding and controlling the coronavirus.

“At least you know if you go ahead and get your flu shot, hopefully that will protect you from the flu, so if you get symptoms then you know it may be COVID,” Nursing Director of ACHD Dana Thomas said.

Both the flu and COVID-19 are contagious respiratory illnesses and share similar symptoms. These symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headaches, according to the CDC website.

The CDC also points out how the flu and COVID-19 are spread through tiny droplets, but by continuing to wear face masks and staying socially distant, one could prevent or slow the spread of both.

The ACHD is offering drive-thru flu shots this season, something they have offered during previous seasons, but with the coronavirus still looming overhead, Thomas hopes more people will take advantage of the department’s drive-thru clinic.

Last year, only 25 of about 240 county employees received their flu shot, according to Health Director Fred Thompson.

Thompson explained how the department already had 23 scheduled appointments during the first drive-thru on Sept. 30, as there is a “pent-up demand” this flu season.

If interested, call the health department to schedule an appointment. The health department accepts the following primary insurance for the flu vaccine: Medicare, Medicaid, Medcost, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care. Children between six months and 18 years-old who are not under insurance may receive a free flu shot.

When coming to the drive-thru, bring all insurance cards to verify coverage. The cost to receive a flu shot without insurance is $61, $101 for high dose influenza and $161 for pneumonia.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.