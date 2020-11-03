Political signs destroyed, one arrest made

WADESBORO — Republican party member Sandra Horton continued to put up hundreds of Donald J. Trump political signs despite the signs being destroyed multiple times.

Only about seven hours after 71-year-old Horton put out 450 Trump signs on a stretch of US Highway 74, she noticed signs missing.

“The first time I put them up, three cars drove by threatening me,” Horton said. Those driving by yelled out threats, according to Horton.

Wadesboro Police Department arrested Kenneth Lowe and charged him with defacing the political signs.

The warrant states Lowe “unlawfully and willfully did deface, vandalize and remove a political sign.” He allegedly removed multiple large Trump signs off the highway. According to state law, this is a Class 3 misdemeanor. His court date is set for Jan. 26, 2021 and Lowe’s secured bond is set at $200.

The day after her signs were displaced, Horton received a call while she was out of town. A Lilesville man put back her Trump political signs because he apparently was upset anyone would be “disrespecting freedom of speech.”

But the next morning they were down again. Horton believes about 600 total signs have been damaged or gone missing throughout the county.

The signs this time were picked up and thrown into a wooded ditch to the side. When walking the sidewalk you can see Dan Forest and Trump political signs scattered to the side throughout the approximately quarter-mile stretch.

On Oct. 30, Horton brought out other Trump supporters to again put back up about 300 political signs. Horton counts each step in between the sign and then stakes the sign into the ground.

While she was putting out the signs, supporters held up signs and encouraged cars driving by to honk their horns. She said the idea of bringing out other members of the political party was to send a message that defacing their signs will not bring down the Republicans’ spirit.

“I wanted a crowd,” Horton said. “I called the police to tell them we are doing this … It was an overwhelming response with all the horns blowing. It was wonderful everyone responded that way!”

Now while driving West from the Shell station on US 74 in Wadesboro, you can see hundreds of Trump political signs up again. Horton, on principle alone, wanted to make it her mission to “let Democrats know (Republicans) cannot be bullied.”