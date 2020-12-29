Wadesboro-native, Grammy winner dies at 78

Wadesboro native and Grammy-award winner Richard Lewis Spencer passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27 at the age of 78.

Spencer was recently honored with the “Lifetime Achievement” plaque during the Black Arts Extravaganza event held at South Piedmont Community College.

He began studying classical piano at Beckwith Piano School in Charlotte when he was only 11 and 12 years old. In 1962, Spencer moved to Washington D.C., where he worked with various bands including Leroy Taylor and The 4k’s.

Spencer is most famously known for his band The Winstons and their top-chart hit “Color Him Father.” The Winston’s recording reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart. The song won a Grammy for R&B Song of the Year in 1969.

Spencer received the DC Legendary Musicians Award in 2015. He was also inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame.