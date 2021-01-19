Officers receive Medal of Valor for actions pursing violent suspect

WADESBORO — Two Wadesboro Police Department officers were presented with medals for their courage in the face of danger and were recognized at the Wadesboro Town Council meeting on Jan. 11.

Chief Thedis Spencer and Lieutenant Steven Kelly presented the Medal of Valor to Officers Talmadge Legrand and Cuong Phan. The Medal of Valor is awarded to an officer who performed an act of extreme courage while consciously facing imminent danger.

The incident in question occurred on May 26, 2020 when officers responded to a call in reference to the discharging of a firearm. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle and Wadesboro Police followed. When the suspects exited the vehicle and began a foot chase, both Legrand and Phan pursued them.

One of the running suspects pulled a weapon and fired at Legrand, hitting him in the abdomen. But determined to keep going, Legrand was able to get cover and exchange gunfire with the suspect, showing mental toughness and physical resilience.

As the foot chase and firings from the suspect continued, Phan was stuck in the area of his duty belt. The bullet was lodged into his magazine pouch. Phan was more concerned for his comrade and the general safety of the public. He disregarded his own well-being, exchanged gunfire with the suspect and neutralized the threat, according to Spencer.

“Wadesboro Police Department and the Town of Wadesboro are fortunate and blessed to have these two officers serving our community,” Spencer said.

The two officers showed courage beyond measure while facing an armed suspect.