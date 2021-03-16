Partnership accepting Pre-K applications

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children is now accepting applications for N.C. Pre-K.

Parents or guardians with children who will be four years old before Aug. 31, 2021 are eligible to apply for this Kindergarten readiness program. This program will be free for qualifying families.

The N.C. Pre-K classes operate on a regular school calendar. The program is designed to address emotional and social development, physical health, language development and cognitive functioning. Students participate in both indoor and outdoor learning activities what will help build a lifetime love of learning.

“Pre-K is a place where children learn skills that are vital to child development,” Karen Gerald, child care services coordinator for the Partnership, said in a press release. “N.C. Pre-K children learn how to socialize, make their own decisions and interact with others. These are all important skills to child development. To make the transition to Kindergarten easier, children learn eye contact, gain self-confidence, develop work efficiency, create a stronger attention span and work on temper control.”

A priority for this program is placed on serving children who meet the following criteria: child’s family is at or below 75% of the state median income level, a disability has been identified, limited English proficiency, developmental differences, chronic health conditions or a parent who is active military service personnel.

Anson’s N.C. Pre-K classes are located at Anson Children’s Center, Central Center for Children and Families, Morven Elementary School and Open Doors Center for Children.

To learn more, contact Karen Gerald at 704-694-4036 extension 105 or at karen.gerald@ansonchildren.org. Applications are available at the Partnership’s Early Childhood Resource Center or online at www.ansonchildren.org.