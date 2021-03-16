Anson County Crime Report

WADESBORO — Deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua Adams from Chesterfield County, S.C. for possession of firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to Griggs Road around 9:12 a.m. because of a suspicious vehicle with the driver asleep at the wheel. When the deputy approached the window and asked what the suspect was doing, he responded he was “listening to the birds.”

The deputy asked the male to step out of the vehicle for a pat down. The driver said he had a gun in the front of his pants, which immediately fell to the ground when he stepped out. The suspect said there was a shotgun behind the seat.

While searching the suspect, deputies found a plastic bag with a white substance, but he claimed it was not his. There was a handgun under the seat and a rifle behind the seat. Deputies also found a small blue box with drug paraphernalia in it. The suspect had outstanding warrants in Chesterfield County.

Here are the rest of this week’s incident reports:

March 8

WADESBORO – At 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to Caswell Street following an identity theft report. The victim found someone trying to use his name to open bank accounts at Sun Trust, Chase and Bank of a America.

PEACHLAND – At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to Long Pine Church Road following a possible larceny report. A witness said someone in a white vehicle drove by a state tractor that is used for mowing the grass. The witness reported a battery was missing. At this time, the state has not reported anything missing.

March 9

MORVEN – At 2:14 a.m., deputies responded to Planters Road following a larceny report.

March 10

WADESBORO – At 9:26 a.m., deputies responded to Morven Freight Line Road following a larceny report.

ANSONVILLE – At 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to Threadgill Street following a damage to personal property report. The suspect was sitting in the vehicle, trying to put it in park. Instead, the suspect hit the gas pedal and moved back about 10 yards, hitting a block and tree. Then the suspect moved forward, hitting another vehicle. The suspect claimed to not be feeling well, prior to the incident. EMS transported the suspect to the hospital.

WADESBORO – At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to White Store Road following a damage to personal property report. The victim reported his garage door was damaged when he arrived home. His Cadillac Escalade bumper was also damaged.

MORVEN – At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 52 following an embezzlement report. The manger and owner of Skill Games reported a new employee stole $2,000 from the business. The new hire arrived on his first day at 5:00 p.m. He allegedly left just two and a half hours after starting, raising concern for the owner. The owner was going to the bathroom when he noticed the suspect leaving. Afterwards, he checked the office and found $2,000 in $20s missing.

There has been no arrest made in connection this incident.

March 11

WADESBORO – At 1:02 p.m., deputies responded to Bethel Road following a report of damage to personal property. A vehicle was being towed and when leaving, the truck struck the victim’s residence.

March 12

WADESBORO – At 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to Grassy Island Road following a forcible breaking and entering report. The location was at a hunting club. One of the members noticed the camper had a broken window and the door was preyed open. Items inside were rummaged through and a Browning hunting jacket was missing.

WADESBORO – At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to Belmont Road following a larceny report.

POLKTON – At 11:11 p.m., deputies responded to Ivy Road following an assault call. The male stated he and the woman only had a verbal altercation and he never put his hands on her. While he was speaking, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath.

The female stated she was grabbed by the neck, pushed to the ground and hit the back of her head on the TV stand. There were no visible marks of physical assault, but she did say her head was hurting. She declined EMS as well as speaking with Domestic Violence. Both parties were brought to the magistrate’s office. The male was served with a warrant and placed in the Anson County Jail.

March 13

WADESBORO – At 1:10 a.m., deputies responded to Arrowood Road following reports of larceny and forcible breaking and entering. The victim said he left his house on March 11 and when he returned on March 13, he noticed someone broke in through the back door. The suspect stole a 50” 4K Android TV that was a lease from Rockingham. Neighbors reported seeing the victim’s brother come into the house.

WADESBORO – At 3:19 a.m., deputies responded to Mt Vernon Road following a domestic report. When arriving at the scene, both parties had visible marks from a recent fight. The female reported that the other got drunk and mad. She said he came up behind her and assaulted her by kicking and grabbing her arms. He reported that he was trying to get her to leave because he wanted to have another female come over, then she bit him on the wrist.

The magistrate found probable cause to serve a warrant on the male for assaulting a female. He was placed in Anson County Jail with no bond.

LILESVILLE- At 4:13 p.m., deputies responded to Fifth Street following a report of wire fraud. The victim bought equipment online using a bank card. Afterwards he noticed an additional transaction for shipping, which he authorized, but then two more transactions for cash. One was for $200 and the other for $121. He tried to call the business he ordered from, but there has been no answer.

March 14

WADESBORO – Suspect turned himself in for an outstanding failure to appear and the court issued an order for arrest. The suspect’s bond was already set at $25,000. He was placed in the Anson County Jail.