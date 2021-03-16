Sheriff’s office solves multiple February crimes

WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating a successful and hard-working February for arresting suspects from multiple crimes.

At the beginning of February, deputies discovered Monty Floyd driving a recently stolen truck from Union County. While under investigation, the department obtained a search warranted and found four trucks, two trailers, one side by side, two stolen guns and drug paraphernalia. Floyd was initially given a $230,000 secured bond.

Donald Knight and Lisa Williams were arrested on Feb. 24 following a possible breaking and entering crime. When deputies caught up the their vehicle, about one mile outside of Union County, multiple items were seized including four grams of suspected methamphetamine and multiple items stolen from two counties. Investigators were able to link these subject to one breaking and entering attempt. They are still in the works of linking the suspects to more crimes.

On Feb. 25, deputies arrested Hoyt Ratliff following a chase. Deputies were dispatched to an area south of the train tracks on Airport Road. Upon arrival, the suspect took off running. It was discovered the suspect stole tin off an old building.

The sheriff’s department also arrested Joe Thomas Burr, Jonathan Yancy and David Love. Each suspect were charged with multiple crimes including felony breaking and entering, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen fire arm and simple assault.

Sheriff Landric Reid thanks the hard work of the department and the detectives for solving these cases as well as the public for reporting suspicious information that lead to these arrests. He encourages everyone to continue to call on this and use the anonymous hotline tip number at 704-695-3111.

