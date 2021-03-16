Commissioner Sturdivant convicted of misdemeanor charge

WADESBORO — Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant was convicted on March 11 for injuring notices and advertisements from moving an election sign during the 2018 election.

On October 17 of 2018, Sturdivant allegedly moved a Todd Moore campaign sign outside the Wadesboro precinct during early voting. Moore, unaffiliated candidate for Commissioner District 4 at the time, reported the incident both to the Board of Elections and the Wadesboro Police Department.

Sturdivant plead not guilty. She was originally charged with “remove/etc. politic sign violation,” which is a misdemeanor. After the trial the she was convicted with “injuring notices and advertisements.”

Sturdivant received a “prayer for judgment” verdict and the case was disposed on March 11. Prayer for judgment is a unique ruling to North Carolina in which the offense or punishment is not entered against the person.

Both Vancine and Anson County Manager Barron Monroe had no comment about the case.

The Anson Record reported at the time that Moore stated he placed his campaign sign on the previous day, Tuesday, Oct. 16, a day before early voting was to begin. When he arrived around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he said he found the sign had been moved from the original location. The sign was placed among the other candidates’ signs.

Sandra Horton informed Moore the signs were moved by Sturdivant. He then approached Sturdivant about the situation. Moore reported Sturdivant responded that the signs “were in her way” and Moore “was not a candidate she supported.”

Community members and church leaders wrote and signed character references in support of Sturdivant, speaking on behalf of her character and commitment to the community. There were at least a dozen letters written to the court.

