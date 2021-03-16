New putt putt and arcade to open in Rockingham

Arcade machines will line the walls of Sterling’s Choice Putt Putt and Arcade. Staff work on improving the putt putt course on Tuesday. Related Articles Wadesboro passes ordinance to limit electronic gaming

ROCKINGHAM — For 20 years, Justin Randleman has wanted to own and operate his own arcade. Now, he’s finally getting that chance.

Sterling’s Choice Putt Putt and Arcade, on the property formerly known as Lucky’s Putt and Play on U.S. 74, will be opening in mid-to-late March in Rockingham under the management of Randleman and his son-in-law, Victor Cowell.

Randleman, a Rockingham-native of 35 years, said he was talking about his dream of starting an arcade with his wife, Vickie Reaves, weeks prior to starting this new adventure.

“It got to a point where the next time the opportunity comes available, I’m going to try and jump on it,” Randleman said. “(Two weeks later) we saw the sign ‘For Rent.’ I said we got to get it.”

Their background is primarily in maintaining rental properties and online retail, but this has always been something he wanted to do. Randleman said they never had the time to venture into this market until now.

For the past three months, he’s been remodeling the building, putting down new putting greens, painting and placing new obstacles on the 18 hole putt putt course. Weather has prohibited some of their progress.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work just tearing out the old stuff to get prepped for the new stuff,” Randleman said.

Lucky’s was briefly home to an online casino before it closed due to the pandemic.

Randleman has been busy bringing in new arcade equipment, putting in an air hockey table and a few pool tables. There will be a new row of arcade machines inside of the pool table room.

His plan is to have some nights catered to specific groups, such as a singles night for people to be able to meet in-person in a fun environment.

Randleman said it’s important too have fresh places that kids and adults can come to have some fun, especially as the pandemic comes under control. He started this business to provide people in the area with more options for entertainment and said he hopes Sterling’s Choice will become an “alcohol-free watering hole” where everyone can get together, talk, and have fun.

His wife will be operating her piñata business from the store. Randleman said she’s sold thousands of piñatas that can be available for birthday parties.

They’re still working on a party room, which will be available to rent for birthday parties and group events. An outdoor area could be used for bouncy houses as well.

Randleman said many people have stopped by to pray for the success of this new endeavor.

“It’s not 100% yet, but she’s getting there,” Randleman said. “I’ve been wanting to open a place like this for the longest time. We’re just trying to give someone some happiness.”

