Suspect arrested in Morven murder, one still wanted in case

MORVEN — The Anson County Sheriff’s Department arrested one of two suspects linked to a Morven homicide.

A body was found in the truck of a vehicle fire on March 6. After an autopsy report, the body was identified as Daquan Carelock of Wadesboro. The report also revealed Carelock had multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lieutenant Brian Tice.

On March 10, deputies arrested Andrew Houston in connection to the homicide. His son, Darrell Houston, is also wanted in this crime, but has not yet been arrested.

Houston is scheduled to appear in court on March 22. He is being held at the Anson County Jail without a bond.

Investigators allege that Carelock was at the Houston residence on the day he was found. Tice said the victim and suspects were acquaintances. There is speculation behind the motives on the killing of Carelock, but due to the on-going investigation, Tice did not release more information.

