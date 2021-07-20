Football team hosts 1st annual golfing tournament

WADESBORO — The Anson High School Football program invites you to participate in its 1st Annual Golf Tournament on August 14.

The tournament helps support the Bearcats as they seek to purchase additional equipment, spirit wear and program necessities.

The 1st Annual Golf Tournament will be held at Twin Valley Golf Club. The day filled with games will include a 4-man scramble, shotgun start, longest drive and closest to pin. There will also be a 50/50 pot, lunch and drinks available to participants.

To register, call Twin Valley Golf Club at 704-694-2336.