Southside Baptist welcomes new pastor

WADESBORO — Southside Baptist Church in Wadesboro welcomes a new pastor to the family.

Cliff McKnight was voted in as pastor on June 27. He is a 2020 graduate of the Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville, N.C.

McKnight is also taking online classes at Andersonville Theological Seminary, a private evangelical Christian seminary based out of Camilla, Georgia.

Joining McKnight is his wife of 18 years, Melissa, and three children – Caleb, Zoe and Ella. Melissa is an Anson native and graduate of Anson High School. The two met at Faith Baptist Church in Lilesville.

Attend a service at 199 Burnsville Street and welcome the McKnight family. In-person services are on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m.