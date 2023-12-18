ANSON — At the Anson County Board of Education meeting held on December 11, board members recognized student achievements in sports and announced winners of the school districts annual Christmas Card Design Competition.

The Anson High Football team was recognized for advancing to the first round of state playoffs this year. All-Conference Honors were awarded to outstanding players, Luke Hyatt, Jazear Griffin, Jayden Little, Jeremiah Griffin and Cedric Zeno.

Anson High’s Volleyball team also progressed to the first round of state playoffs with assistance from All-Conference Honor winners, Lauren Dutton, Allie Steagall, and Brooklyn Miles.

Huntley Bowers of the Anson High Soccer team also made All-Conference and set the school record for most goals scored during the season.

Anson Middle School also shined when it came to racking up recognition and achievement in athletics. Anson Middle School Golf placed first in the SEC Conference Championship Match, with Coy Lear singled out for accomplishing the lowest score at all conference matches. Girls Track raced to first place in the Conference Championship Meet.