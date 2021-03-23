Two new COVID deaths; vaccines open for Group 4

WADESBORO — Even as the Anson County Health Department continues the rollout of the vaccine following state guidance, the virus is still running through the county and claiming lives.

The health department announced two COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend of March 19. This is the first death reported in about two weeks.

The county’s death total is now at 56. There are 2,404 total COVID-19 cases and 41 one of those cases being active as of March 23. The number of active cases in the past two weeks have decreased by about twenty each week, a significant decreasing trend in the county.

The health department announced Group 4 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Group 4 includes adults who are 18 years and over with a high risk of exposure and increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This may include residents who are overweight, smokers or diabetic.

Adults who fall in this group may fill out a registration form and email it to covidregistration@co.anson.nc.us or drop it off at the health department. Employees will then contact the individual to schedule an appointment. If you do not have access to email, call the health department at 704-694-5188, press 1 and give your information over the phone.

The health department is still vaccinating those in the previous groups: healthcare workers, 65 and over, school and daycare staff and essential workers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website, 20% of Ansonians are partially vaccinated through March 21. Although slightly less than Richmond’s percentage, Anson’s partially vaccinated residents rank higher than Montgomery, Stanly, Union and Mecklenburg counties.

“I want to encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” Health Director Fred Thompson said. “The vaccine is both safe and effective and vaccinations are critical in being able to finally put the pandemic behind us.”

There is light at the end of the COVID tunnel. On March 18, the health department reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county. As vaccines continue to roll out and cases drop, residents are still encouraged to follow the 3 W’s: wash, wait and wear.

