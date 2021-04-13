Wreck leaves one seriously injured

WADESBORO — A person was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte after an accident on 74 on the morning of April 7.

Colby Lance Guyton of Chadbourn, N.C. was driving a 2016 commercial truck which was loaded with logs. Guyton was traveling westbound, when a Wadesboro resident, Minnie Lou Huntley, attempted to make a left turn into the Anson Station PVA.

Huntley, in a 2000 Chevrolet passenger car, pulled into the travel lane of the commercial truck, causing the accident, according to Wadesboro Chief of Police Thedis Spencer.

Anson Rescue and the Wadesboro Fire Department was called on to the scene. One person was transported to Charlotte.