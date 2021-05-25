FCC offering discount on internet bills

WADESBORO — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering an Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in which eligible households may receive a temporary discount on monthly internet bills as a way to stay connected through the pandemic.

If eligible, you could receive up to $50 a month discount on broadband services and associated equipment rentals. If your household is on qualifying Tribal lands, the discount could be up to $75. There is also a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

Eligible households are those who have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or those that participate in certain assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline. Household members who experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020 due to a job loss or furlough with a total income at or below $99,000 may also be qualify.

You will need to provide documentation to confirm your eligibility.

For the full list of qualifications, go to https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/do-i-qualify/.

Only one monthly service and one device discount will be given per household. The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will send your discount directly to the service provider you select. Visit https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers to find out which services are participating in this program near you.

This Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will run until funds deplete or after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, whichever is sooner.

Your participating provider will give you a notice about the last date or billing cycle in which your benefits will apply as well as the information about your broadband service costs ones the program ends.

To apply, either check with your preferred participating provider directly, fill out an application at GetEmergencyBroadband.net or print out, complete and send your application to Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742.

For additional information, call 833-511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

