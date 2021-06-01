BRLC stays busy with June events

BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center has a packed month of events and celebrations.

BRLC founder John L. Brewer celebrates his birthday on June 2. The history of Brewer and the center was presented at his celebration on May 30.

There will be weekly yard sales every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting on June 5. The Care Koner’s Sales will be set up at the yard sale. The history of Poplar Springs Original Cemetery will also be shared on Saturdays.

Beginning on June 29, children are invited to attend the BRLC Summer Fun Day Camp. Camp runs ever Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for children ages three to 15. The camp will run until August 3. This year’s theme is “The Seed is Not Dormant.”

All children must be registered before attending.

On the second Saturday of each month, residents may come to BRLC to receive a food box from the USDA distribution. Those who are interested in receiving a box need to fill out an application ahead of time. Boxes will be distributed between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

For more details or to volunteer at BRLC, call 704-826-8737.