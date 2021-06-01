NCDOT to fix Anson bridges

WADESBORO — Two bridges in Anson County will be replaced starting on June 28 after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded contracts to complete the projects.

The first $2.9 million project, headed by Smith – Rowe, LLC of Mount Airy, will build a new bridge over the Deadfall Creek on N.C. 109, right by the South Carolina border. The original bridge was built in 1936. The new project will be built south of the original.

The new bridge is expected to be complete my August of 2022, according to a press release from NCDOT. Traffic will be maintained on site during construction.

The second contract was awarded to Sloan Construction, a division of Reeves Construction out of Duncan, S.C. Sloan Construction will replace a bridge on U.S. 52 going over the Rocky River from Anson into Stanly County. The project is estimated to cost $5.3 million.

The new bridge will be built east of the existing bridge, which was completed in 1923.

There will be no off-site detour needed and traffic will continue on U.S. 52 during construction.

NCDOT estimates this project to be complete in June of 2023.