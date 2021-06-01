New marketplace lights up Wadesboro

WADESBORO — She had always dreamed of owning a building of U.S. 74, and Taunya Stephens made that dream a reality in the early months of 2021 by finally opening a marketplace in Wadesboro.

Stephens is hosting a grand opening of her business, Lighthouse Marketplace, on Friday, June 18 with specials and door prizes. But if you cannot wait until then, the 20-foot lighthouse off of the highway welcomes you into the store.

“The customers that have come, we’ve seen them several times since we’ve been here,” Stephens said. “I have a sign-in guest book so if they’re looking for something and I don’t have it, I’ll put a note beside it and call them when it comes in.”

Using the word “lighthouse” in the name was a no brainer because for Stephens, it symbolizes hope and she believes Anson County could use that hope during the pandemic.

“Wadesboro needs a place where you can buy a little bit of everything,” Stephens said. “A leather coat, a bathing suit, furniture, antiques.”

Stephens has been traveling both locally and as far away as Georgia to gather items for the marketplace. She has bought dinning room tables, couches, dressers, outdoor furniture and coffee tables from estate sales.

When you first pull down the gravel road past the handmade lighthouse, you drive towards furniture displayed outside. As you get out of your car and wonder through the different sections of the marketplace, you see the wide range of items available. Stephens said the store is meant for everyone, from newborns to 100-year-olds.

On the far right side of the building is a produce section filled with over 50 items of fruits and vegetables from Anson Farm Fresh Produce. There is also a clothing section filled with both men’s and women’s clothes, leather, jewelry, bathing suits.

“Our goal is provide a variety of fashion, clothing, leathers, swimwear, furniture, gifts, antiques, arts and collectibles all at a reasonable price,” Stephens said.

Guests can even rent out part of the building to host events. There is a kitchen available to use and an outdoor patio.

Even without the grand opening, Lighthouse Marketplace is already hosting events to give back to the community. Stephens held a Memorial Day Celebration where the marketplace cooked a free meal for veterans. The store also hosted a baby shower for the pregnancy resource center.

Stephens provides items for those in the nursing home like toiletries and clothes, something she has always done even before the marketplace. Pregnant mothers can come to Lighthouse Marketplace and select items they need for their babies.

“The things we do, domestic and the people need for children and in the nursing home, we call that secret angels,” Stephens said.

She plans on hosting more events every month like car and bike shows. Once a week there will be live music from local musicians, DJs or even karaoke.

Owning a business in Anson is special for Stephens: this is her home town. She used to live in Charlotte and ran a business in the city, but she wanted to move home.

“This is my hometown, I grew up here,” Stephens said. “I see customers come through that knew me when I was a kid. You can’t get that somewhere you’re not from.”

There is a special tribute to Anson County in the marketplace where Stephens has display books highlighting Anson’s history. Guests can come in, sit and enjoy reading about the county.

“We’ve met a lot of unique people from all different areas,” Stephens said. “Our only advertising for right now has been word of mouth hand it’s spreading quickly.”

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.